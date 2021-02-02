Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jin Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
Sharp Rees Stealy Clinics Laboratory - Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 526-6175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group-genesee2020 Genesee Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2600Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is outstanding. She explains everything in detail, which allowed me to make my own decisions. She makes for a personal visit, as she takes the time to hear you out to fully understand your concerns. I have never felt rushed or getting minimal treatment. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jin Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1639349111
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
