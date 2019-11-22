Overview

Dr. Jin Kim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at TLC Family Medical Center & Rehab Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.