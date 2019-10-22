Overview

Dr. Jin He, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Medical Center of Fudan University.



Dr. He works at JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICAL INSTITUTIONS in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Ileus and Bile Duct Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.