Dr. Jin-Young Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin-Young Han, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jin-Young Han, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1770686719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han speaks Korean.
