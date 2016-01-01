Overview

Dr. Jin-Young Han, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Han works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.