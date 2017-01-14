Overview

Dr. Jimmy Wolfe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Wolfe works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.