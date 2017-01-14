Dr. Jimmy Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Wolfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Wolfe, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Locations
University Physicians2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-1055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter was very nervous, he joked around and made her feel comfortable. He explained what she was going through and the medicine side effects well and made sure to give us time to ask questions. He also asked that we take her last MRI to him to review instead of trusting the other provider, so I appreciate his thoroughness and the chance for a 2nd opinion on her test rather than just ordering another very expensive test.
About Dr. Jimmy Wolfe, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093791220
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
