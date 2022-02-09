See All Plastic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Waldrop works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Erlanger East
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
    Erlanger Medical Mall
    979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134
    Plastic Surgery Group
    901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-7134

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Conditions Treated & Procedures Performed

Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Spider Veins
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings Distribution:
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr Waldrop did an amazing job on my breast reduction. It was for medical reasons however I’m very happy with the looks of my newer and smaller breast. Not only has it help with my medical reasons but it has improved my self esteem tremendously. His staff is very pleasant and his nurse Heather was helpful. If I had to add a negative it would be that I wished I was told I needed to purchase a sports/surgical bra before my surgery instead of after. I would definitely recommend Dr Waldrop.
    Peggy Brooks — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346361433
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine Chattanooga
    • Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    • Kennesaw State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldrop works at University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Waldrop’s profile.

    Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

