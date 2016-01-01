Dr. Jimmy Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Suh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Suh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Suh works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health University Medical Center171 Ashley Ave # 202, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
About Dr. Jimmy Suh, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1841645348
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Suh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.