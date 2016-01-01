See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Internal Medicine
Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Harbor Hospital Center

Dr. Soliman works at Morningside Primary Care in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Manchester Medical Group
    617 W MANCHESTER AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Limb Swelling
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow

Limb Swelling
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    About Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1770517278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Harbor Hospital Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soliman works at Morningside Primary Care in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soliman’s profile.

    Dr. Soliman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
