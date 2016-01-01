Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Houston, TX. Dr. Schmidt completed a residency at Baylor. He currently practices at Jimmy D. Schmidt M.D. P.A.. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schmidt is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Jimmy D. Schmidt M.D. P.A.918 Peakwood Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033194287
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- City Memphis Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
