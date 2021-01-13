Overview

Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

