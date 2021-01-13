See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (151)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Ruiz works at Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Gynecology and Women's Health
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 151 ratings
Patient Ratings (151)
5 Star
(117)
4 Star
(16)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(12)
Jan 13, 2021
Working alongside Dr Ruiz in Labor and Delivery has been my privilege. He is a knowledgeable, precise and talented obstetrician along with being a very good person. A great combination.
Betsey Sevitski — Jan 13, 2021
Photo: Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD
About Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1962408351
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Abington Memorial Hospital
Internship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

151 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

