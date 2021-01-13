Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Center for Gynecology and Women's Health3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Working alongside Dr Ruiz in Labor and Delivery has been my privilege. He is a knowledgeable, precise and talented obstetrician along with being a very good person. A great combination.
About Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1962408351
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruiz speaks French and Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
