Overview

Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathis Medicine, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Desert Valley Hospital, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at FIRST CHOICE EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.