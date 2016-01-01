See All Nephrologists in Victorville, CA
Nephrology
7 years of experience
Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathis Medicine, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Delano, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Desert Valley Hospital, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary Medical Center, Sierra View Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at FIRST CHOICE EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kidney & Hypertension Center
    17207 Jasmine St Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Delano
  Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
  Desert Valley Hospital
  El Centro Regional Medical Center
  Saint Mary Medical Center
  Sierra View Medical Center
  Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO

    Nephrology
    7 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    1982087391
    Education & Certifications

    University of California, Los Angeles - Olive View
    Garden City Hospital - Michigan State University Statewide System
    Arizona College Of Osteopathis Medicine, Midwestern University
    California State Univerity, Long Beach, CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Pham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Pham works at FIRST CHOICE EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS in Victorville, CA.

    Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

