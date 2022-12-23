Overview

Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University.



Dr. Mali works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.