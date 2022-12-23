Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD
Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255
Clayton2076 NC Highway 42 W Ste 300, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 763-1050
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have had several epidural injections over the years and I can say this was the best experience I have ever had with this procedure. Dr. Mali took his time, listened to my symptoms, and reviewed my films with me in great detail. He is kind and took his time so as to reduce any discomfort. I would highly recommend him.
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mali has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Mali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mali.
