Dr. Jimmy Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
1
Dr Jimmy J Lin2411 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 983-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Couldn't put my life in better hands. He takes care of his patients like we are part of his family I trust his care. He even calls me in the evening to see how I'm doing and if I call him he always returns my call I would highly recommend him to all my friends and family
About Dr. Jimmy Lin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1952328585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
