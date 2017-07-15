See All Podiatrists in Kew Gardens, NY
Dr. Jimmy Li, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jimmy Li, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Li works at New York Medical/Diagnostic Center in Kew Gardens, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Woodhaven, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Medical & Diagnostic Center Inc.
    8046 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Vision Vibrant Medicine Pllc
    837 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 680-8881
  3. 3
    Dr. Robert J. Castelli Dpm PC
    8612 Jamaica Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 846-7872

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jimmy Li, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881764108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

