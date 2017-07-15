Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy Li, DPM
Dr. Jimmy Li, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Li works at
New York Medical & Diagnostic Center Inc.8046 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 261-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Vision Vibrant Medicine Pllc837 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 680-8881
Dr. Robert J. Castelli Dpm PC8612 Jamaica Ave, Woodhaven, NY 11421 Directions (718) 846-7872
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor. Always explained everything patiently and clearly. He spent the time and showed the caring necessary to make me understand what I needed to know.
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
