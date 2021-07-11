Dr. Jimmy Kontos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Kontos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jimmy Kontos, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from University of North Carolina Schoold of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Conway Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Kontos works at
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 944-6138Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Conway Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Excellent experience. I can't say enough about this physician. He put 2 new stints in. I currently now have 6 stints. I had leg pain for over 2 years and once the stints were placed and given a blood thinner my legs are 100% back to normal. I have my life back. It was so debilitating over the last several years. I was given a diagnosis for my legs of fibromyalgia by two other physicians. I was taking 9 gabipentin a day to just be able to function and this was with still a lot of pain. I am so so grateful for this doctor. He made a true different in my life. No gabipentin now. I can't ever thank him enough. Quality of life is 100% better with my legs. I am so so grateful and blessed. Doctors that make a difference like this should be recognized. I hope if this occurs like I had with another patient the doctor will be quick to act with making sure there is no blockage and also get them on a blood thinner quickly. Thank you again so so much Dr. Kontos!
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1366461568
- George Washington University Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Schoold of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
