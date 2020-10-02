Overview

Dr. Jimmy Kittrell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kittrell works at SMH Family Medicine in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.