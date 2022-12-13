See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Khandalavala works at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrix Medical Group of Nebraska
    7710 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 398-5908
  2. 2
    Alegent Creighton Women's Health 87th and Center
    2723 S 87th St, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 393-2700
  3. 3
    Alegent Creighton Women's Health Millard
    5005 S 153rd St, Omaha, NE 68137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 393-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Talk about a class act! Dr. Khandalavala was extremely thorough during my appointment and attentive. His bedside manner is awesome!!! I would definitely recommend Dr. Khandalavala to anyone who wants excellent care!
    About Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558471755
    Education & Certifications

    • Southmead Hospital
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    • St. John's Medical College
