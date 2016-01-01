Dr. Novero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy John Novero, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy John Novero, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.
Locations
Mountain View CTSA3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 440, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 240-2963
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jimmy John Novero, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1376502880
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hosp-Allegheny U Hlth Sci
- Iloilo Doctors' College of Medicine
- Neurology
