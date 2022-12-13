Overview

Dr. Jimmy Johannes, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Johannes works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.