Dr. Jimmy Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Jiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Jiang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Jiang works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
2
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 517-6636
-
3
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 517-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jiang?
Best Doctor. Explains everything by taking his time without rushing. And listens to what we have to say. Very caring, I highly recommend Dr.Jiang.
About Dr. Jimmy Jiang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1255652632
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Georgia Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang works at
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiang speaks Mandarin.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.