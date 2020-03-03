Overview

Dr. Jimmy Jiang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Jiang works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.