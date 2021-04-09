Dr. Jimmy Jee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Jee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Jee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.
Dr. Jee works at
Locations
Pediatric Eyecare of Northern Jersey PC401 S Van Brunt St Ste 200A, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 541-6806
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended by my primary doctor to visit Dr. Jee for my son's eye allergy. Scheduling the appointment was a breeze and all of the staff was welcoming.
About Dr. Jimmy Jee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1396807905
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jee has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jee speaks Korean.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.