Overview

Dr. Jimmy Jee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.



Dr. Jee works at Pediatric Eyecare of Northern Jersey PC in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.