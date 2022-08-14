Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7654 SW Mohawk St Bldg K, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 691-2000
The Sports & Spine Center PC19824 SW 72nd Ave Ste 101, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 691-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Huebert with a neck problem He did an injection between C-2 and C-3 and C-4. The pain was gone the next morning! The office is very congenial and helpful.
About Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225050834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huebert accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Huebert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huebert.
