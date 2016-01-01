Overview

Dr. Jimmy Huang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Olympia Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and West Covina Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Lucien L Johnson M D Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.