Dr. Jimmy Hopper, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Hopper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their residency with LSU/Charity Hosp
Dr. Hopper works at
Locations
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr Hopper! He is so compassionate and caring! So thankful he was able to deliver both of my children!
About Dr. Jimmy Hopper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German
- 1386616241
Education & Certifications
- LSU/Charity Hosp
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hopper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hopper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopper has seen patients for Perimenopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hopper speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.