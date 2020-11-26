Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Henry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Spine & Pain5051 FOREST DR, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (844) 677-2378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Gahanna1090 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (844) 677-2378
-
3
Midwest Spine and Pain Consultants7100 Graphics Way # 3300, Lewis Center, OH 43035 Directions (844) 677-2378
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
I’m so thankful for Dr. Henry and Iesha as well as their support staff. My functional status is what is most important to me, rather than simply a pain level number. They get it. They understand my goals of wanting to be able to continue working to support my family as well as be able to play an active role in my family. Unfortunately due 100% to government overreach, I’ve lost a few pain doctors prior to Dr. Henry. Many pain doctors are simply leaving the business due to stigma and fear. Dr. Henry has refused to abandon his patients, even though the crooked government has likely harassed him like they do every good pain doctor. Dr. Henry’s patients need to fight for their right for excellent pain care- he’s the smartest, most precise, and most compassionate doctor I’ve ever known. His procedure area is comfortable and state of the art. I recommend all of those who suffer from severe and intractable pain get involved in advocacy before they lose their rights to quality pain care!
About Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548483670
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern University Women's Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.