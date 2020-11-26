Overview

Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Henry works at Midwest Spine & Pain in New Albany, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH and Lewis Center, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.