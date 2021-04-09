See All Vascular Surgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.6 (9)
Overview

Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Haouilou works at Ascension St John Hospital in Detroit, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension St John Hospital
    22151 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 343-8701
    Lenscrafters #05572
    29519 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 270-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Apr 09, 2021
    Visited regarding previous testings. Surgery was recommended and done, and with the corrective surgery of a 90% blockage, I am thankful for Dr. Haouilou.
    — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063676286
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haouilou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haouilou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haouilou has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haouilou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haouilou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haouilou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haouilou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haouilou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

