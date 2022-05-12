Overview

Dr. Jimmy Hankins, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Hankins works at Coastal Health Institute in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.