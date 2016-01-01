Overview

Dr. Jimmy Diep, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Diep works at Unlv Medicine-Cardiology And Pulmonology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.