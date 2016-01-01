Dr. Jimmy Diep, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diep is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Diep, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Diep, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
University Health System - South1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 671-5060
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Burnham4275 Burnham Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 240-6482
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center500 E Windmill Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 240-6482
- 4 5795 Arville St Ste 20, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 240-6482
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jimmy Diep, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1023132511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diep has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diep accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diep has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diep on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diep speaks Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diep. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diep.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.