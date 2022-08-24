Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden.
Dr. Diaz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quest Women's Spa & Fitness Center8470 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 140, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 461-9337
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Extremely knowledgeable and took his time with me. I did not feel rushed. Staff was friendly and I did not wait long.
About Dr. Jimmy Diaz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1396853891
Education & Certifications
- FUNDACAO UNIVERSIDADE REGIONAL DE BLUMENAU (FURB) / CENTRO DE CIENCIAS DA SAUDE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.