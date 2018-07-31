See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Jimmy Alele, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (14)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jimmy Alele, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.

Dr. Alele works at Trihealth G LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trihealth G LLC
    7991 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000
  2. 2
    Advantage Cardiology Inc
    920 W Market St Ste 330, Lima, OH 45805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 940-5300
  3. 3
    Ascension Providence
    6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 372-3943
  4. 4
    St. Rita Professional Services LLC
    750 W High St Ste 250, Lima, OH 45801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 996-5240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alele?

    Jul 31, 2018
    I never mind waiting to see Dr Alele. He is very smart and has an amazing bedside manner. He seems to actually care about his patients.
    Cathy S in Cincinnati, OH — Jul 31, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Jimmy Alele, MD
    About Dr. Jimmy Alele, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447368311
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alele has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alele has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alele. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

