Overview

Dr. Jimmy Alele, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Alele works at Trihealth G LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Lima, OH and Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.