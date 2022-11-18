See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Sanders works at Back On Trac Physical Therapy in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Norristown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Back On Trac Physical Therapy
    5151a Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 474-2007
    905 Baker Dr, Norristown, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 474-2007

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 18, 2022
Dr. Jimmie Sanders is not only brilliant, but also truly kind and caring. He listens intently. As his patient, I never felt rushed; he made me feel that he has time for me and spends time to listen carefully and answers all questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Jimmie Sanders.
Gail Wright — Nov 18, 2022
About Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831392448
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

