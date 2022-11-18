Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Dr. Sanders works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Back On Trac Physical Therapy5151a Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Directions (215) 474-2007
- 2 905 Baker Dr, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (215) 474-2007
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
Dr. Jimmie Sanders is not only brilliant, but also truly kind and caring. He listens intently. As his patient, I never felt rushed; he made me feel that he has time for me and spends time to listen carefully and answers all questions and concerns. I highly recommend Dr. Jimmie Sanders.
About Dr. Jimmie Sanders, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831392448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.