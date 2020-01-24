Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAdams Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. McAdams Jr works at
Locations
1
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was Dr. McAdams patient from the ages of about 18-23. He is absolutely the most professional, understanding and efficient psychiatrist I ever went to. He was able to help me get back to a normal life and am not on any psychiatric medications and haven’t been since! (I don’t recommend going off any medications without asking your doctor!) Unfortunately I was put on so many medications for depression as a late teen that it was actually making things way worse and I almost lost my life several times. I’m so thankful for Dr. McAdams attentiveness and kind manner! He’s just as nice when you run into him outside of the office!! Great guy all around!
About Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdams Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAdams Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdams Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAdams Jr works at
Dr. McAdams Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Delusional Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAdams Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdams Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdams Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdams Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdams Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.