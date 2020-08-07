Dr. Dotson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmie Dotson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmie Dotson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Indiana School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Coosa Valley Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Dotson works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500
-
2
Alabama Cardiovascular Group - Sylacauga209 W Spring St Ste 304, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (205) 971-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dotson?
A great doctor
About Dr. Jimmie Dotson, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932300571
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi-General Cardiology
- University of Tennessee Internal Medicine Residency
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine - Memphis, TN
- Indiana School Of Medicine
- University of Memphis
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dotson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dotson works at
Dr. Dotson has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dotson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.