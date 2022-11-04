Overview

Dr. Jimbob Faulk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Faulk works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.