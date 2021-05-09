Overview

Dr. Jim Youssef, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Animas Surgical Hospital and Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Youssef works at Mercy Orthopedic Associates in Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.