See All General Dentists in Douglasville, GA
Dr. Jim Williams, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jim Williams, DMD

Dentistry
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jim Williams, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Douglasville, GA. 

Dr. Williams works at Williams, Jim DMD in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williams, Jim DMD
    8558 Hospital Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 310-4904
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Oct 22, 2019
    He is the most honest dentist I have ever been to. He and his staff care about you not just your teeth. After the first appointment they know who you are you do not even have to sign a sign in sheet. Your whole family can go to him, he even sees children. He is very gentle also. If you even flinch he stops and ask if you are okay. Then he calls you in the evening to check on you. Who else takes the time to care for you like this? Go to Dr. Jim Williams even if you have to drive a little to get to him you will not be disappointed. His phone number is 770-949-5393. By the way he has a super staff also!
    Becky Cobb — Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jim Williams, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jim Williams, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Williams to family and friends

    Dr. Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jim Williams, DMD.

    About Dr. Jim Williams, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225157100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jim Williams, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Williams, Jim DMD in Douglasville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jim Williams, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.