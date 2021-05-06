Overview

Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Phanucharas works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

