Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phanucharas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD
Overview
Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Phanucharas works at
Locations
-
1
Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group6311 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 261-2566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phanucharas?
Took time to explain diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1578583597
Education & Certifications
- U Ca San Francisco/U Med Ctr
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phanucharas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Phanucharas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Phanucharas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phanucharas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phanucharas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phanucharas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phanucharas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.