Overview

Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Alliance Healthcare System, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Pang Jr works at Dr. Jim Pang, MD., PLLC in Cordova, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN and Wynne, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.