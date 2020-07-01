Dr. Jim Melton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Melton, DO
Overview
Dr. Jim Melton, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.
Locations
Chickasha Clinic2100 W Iowa Ave # 2, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 701-9880
Cardiovascular health clinic3200 Quail Springs Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 701-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthChoice
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
It is unusual to see a surgeon and he tell you, "you just need to exercise" but that's what he told me. I can create my own bypass by consistent daily exercise. I'm working hard and getting better each and every day. Nature's bypass is the best!
About Dr. Jim Melton, DO
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093702011
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melton has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
