Dr. Jim Littlejohn Jr, MD
Dr. Jim Littlejohn Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Dickenson Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Locations
1
Urology Associates of Kingsport P. C.822 Broad St, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6251
2
Indian Path Community Hospital2000 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6251
3
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Dickenson Community Hospital
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Littlejohn is an excellent Dr. and surgeon. He did the TERP (rotorooter)on me and did an exceptional job. He is one of the best Doctors I have ever experienced and I rate him A+.
About Dr. Jim Littlejohn Jr, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Littlejohn Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littlejohn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
