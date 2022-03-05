Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hwu works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Nephrology Medical Group Inc120 E Emerson Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91755 Directions (626) 280-0676
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hwu?
Best doctor ever! My husband has had very good experiences with him for years. Every interaction with him and his staff has always been very pleasant and professional. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1275634248
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Maryland Genl Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hwu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwu works at
Dr. Hwu has seen patients for Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.