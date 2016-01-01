Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD
Overview
Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Dr. Hudson III works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Center of the South PC6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 207, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-0200
-
2
Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge17000 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (252) 752-2470
-
3
Orthosouth Hospitalists of Desoto7900 Airways Blvd Bldg B102, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0248
-
4
Msk Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 403, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 261-7836
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1669490736
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
