Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Hudson III works at CLIFFORD L POSMAN MD in Memphis, TN with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.