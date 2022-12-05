Overview

Dr. Jim Hu, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.