Dr. Jim Hu, MD

Urology
25 years of experience

Dr. Jim Hu, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Hu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Hospital Affiliations
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Lobectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    4.9
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I went for a consultation. Dr. Hu was thoughtful, smart and compassionate
    — Dec 05, 2022
    • Urology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1972558583
    • City Of Angels Medical Center
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Dr. Jim Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    164 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

