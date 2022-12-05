Dr. Jim Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jim Hu, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a consultation. Dr. Hu was thoughtful, smart and compassionate
About Dr. Jim Hu, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- City Of Angels Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hu speaks Mandarin.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
