Overview

Dr. Jim Hong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glen Carbon, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Gateway Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Southern Illinois Family Medicine in Glen Carbon, IL with other offices in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.