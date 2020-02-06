Dr. Jim Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Jim Garza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Jim S. Garza, M.D., P.A.929 Gessner Rd Ste 2470, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 932-1001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Garza staff was very professional and super friendly The doctor did a excellent job doing my surgery.
About Dr. Jim Garza, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.