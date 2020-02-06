See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Jim Garza, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jim Garza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Garza works at Houston Robotic Hernia Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jim S. Garza, M.D., P.A.
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2470, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-1001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Dr . Garza staff was very professional and super friendly The doctor did a excellent job doing my surgery.
    Leroy — Feb 06, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jim Garza, MD
    About Dr. Jim Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1033147319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
