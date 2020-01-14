Dr. Jim Francois, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Francois, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jim Francois, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Jim Francois, D.P.M., P.T, PA150 NW 168th St Ste 303, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (786) 743-3234
Charlotte County Foot Clinics2866 Tamiami Trl Ste C, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6637Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
friendly staff and caring physician
About Dr. Jim Francois, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francois has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Francois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.