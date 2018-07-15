Overview

Dr. Jim Fernandez, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Austin Sports Medicine in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.