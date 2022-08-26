Dr. Jim Chui, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Chui, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jim Chui, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Moon Township, PA.
Locations
Greater Pittsburgh Dental Group1000 Commerce Dr Ste 1009, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 646-6112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited him twice. Both times involved cleanings. He was quite nice.
About Dr. Jim Chui, DMD
Dentistry
English, Chinese
