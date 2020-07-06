See All Plastic Surgeons in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Jim Brantner, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jim Brantner, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.

Dr. Brantner works at Karing Hearts Cardiology in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Greeneville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery PC
    1303 Sunset Dr Ste 5, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 283-0323
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, PC
    438 E Vann Rd # 200, Greeneville, TN 37743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 278-1827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnson City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 06, 2020
    I had chin liposuction performed by Dr. Brantner to give me a more defined jaw line. It was a very quick and simple procedure done right in their office under local anesthesia. The staff was very professional and friendly and I am extremely happy with the results. Would highly recommend.
    Tiffany B — Jul 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jim Brantner, MD

    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275522567
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    • Beaumont AMC
    • Emory University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jim Brantner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brantner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

