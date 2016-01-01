See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Jim Aukstuolis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
35 years of experience
Dr. Jim Aukstuolis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Aukstuolis works at Living Hope Southeast in Little Rock, AR.

    Living Hope Southeast LLC
    Living Hope Southeast LLC
    10025 W Markham St Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 663-5473

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
ADHD and-or ADD

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811084221
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Dr. Aukstuolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Aukstuolis works at Living Hope Southeast in Little Rock, AR.

    Dr. Aukstuolis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aukstuolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aukstuolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aukstuolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

