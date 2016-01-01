Dr. Aukstuolis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jim Aukstuolis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Living Hope Southeast LLC10025 W Markham St Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-5473
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811084221
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
